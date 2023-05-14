Please, let me monetize my hobbies. After all, what’s the point of doing something purely for fun when I could be making money off it?

Please, let me turn my relaxing gaming sessions into high-pressure performances with commentary. Who wouldn’t enjoy transforming a leisurely pastime into a taxing job, complete with an audience to please?

Please, let me monetize my creativity. I mean, what better way to kill spontaneity than by introducing a strict content upload schedule?

Please, let me run my hobbies like a business. After all, nothing says ‘relaxation’ quite like quarterly revenue projections and analyzing engagement metrics.

Please, let me dilute the joy of creation with the stress of monetization. Because why savor the process of creation when you can be constantly worried about CPM, RPM, and all those other delightful acronyms?

Please, let me sacrifice my love of the craft at the altar of commercialization. Who needs the satisfaction of a job well done when you can have the pressure of meeting viewer expectations instead?

Please, let me turn passion into profession. Because if you’re good at something, you shouldn’t do it for free, right? Just think of all the stress and pressure you’re missing out on.

Please, let me put a price on joy. After all, if it doesn’t make dollars, it doesn’t make sense, does it?

So please, let me monetize my hobbies. Because who needs simple pleasures when you can have complex anxieties?